Camps in a Bag at Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Camps in a Bag

We have now designed our first ever Camp in a Bag. This first bag’s theme is Wildlife Biologist. This bag has activities and crafts as well as most of the materials for ages 3-11 years. You can order this bag now by going to the registration page.

Please disregard the date associated with the Camp in a Bag (we have to enter a date into our system)

Once you order, I will contact you within 24 hours by email to set up a time to pick up the bag. The locations where pick up will take place are:

i. Homer Lake Interpretive Center at Homer Lake

ii. Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods

iii. Campground Host at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve

Any questions about the bag? Please email Stacey at sclementz@ccfpd.org

There will be at least three more bags coming out throughout the summer including; Amazing Pollinators, Old Fashioned Toys and Miniature Gardens. More information coming soon on those bags





Our virtual public meeting for the Homer Lake Interpretive Center, July 8, 2020

Here’s the link to the Facebook Event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/712112629585388

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is holding a virtual public meeting to seek input on the study being conducted to envision a new interpretive center at Homer Lake Forest Preserve. This meeting is the first public input session of the study, which will be completed in August 2020.

The goal of this project is to understand the possibility for a new interpretive center to expand educational offerings and harmoniously connect with the natural environment of the preserve. The study will seek to identify programming and potential locations for the new center and its scale, character, and cost. The forest preserve district is working with a team of consultants, including Lake|Flato Architects and MKSK, to facilitate this effort.

In this meeting, the consultants will describe the project purpose and existing conditions that factor into the project, understand community preferences for the new interpretive center, and share examples of other similar facilities. This first public meeting will be held virtually on 7/8/2020. Following the presentation, next steps will be shared, and questions will be taken.

Though current state and federal COVID-19 pandemic guidelines allow for gatherings with proper precautions, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom software to ensure the safety of the public.

Please register for this meeting by going to http://apm.activecommunities.com/ccfpd/Activity_Search/829 (link under Ticketing Info). The Zoom meeting information will be included in your receipt.

Before or after the meeting, questions or comments can be submitted to the project team by emailing Matt Wallace (mwallace@lakeflato.com). Comments will be taken through July 15, 2020.