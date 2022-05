Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Camp Monarch – this is the first camp of it’s kind offered in central Illinois for students diagnosed with Dyslexia or needing reading intervention. The camp will provide 1:1 tutoring in reading and small group work in math and writing. Students will also participate in activities that support their emotional and social learning.

Community Education Parkland College

1315 N. Mattis Avenue

http://www.parkland.edu/ceRegister