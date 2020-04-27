Camp Assurance summer plans are up in the air

With the state of Illinois still asking residents to shelter in place, the summer plans for many businesses is up in the air. Scott Randolph, camp director at Camp Assurance, says their plans are changing day by day as well.

Established in 1949, Camp Assurance is a faith-based summer camp that typically offers Monday through Friday camps for kids in 4th-6th grade and 7th through 12th. However, this summer will likely be different. Plans are in the works for virtual options, take home projects, and even Zoom meetings between counselors and campers…but a decision will likely not be made until mid May.

For more information on Camp Assurance and their plans for the summer, visit their website or Facebook page.