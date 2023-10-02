Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The loss of a child after birth is a devastating event for families, and often, people struggle with how to support parents in such difficult times. Carle Health recognizes the profound importance of offering solace and support to those who have experienced this heartbreaking loss. Today, we are joined by Rachel Campbell, Perinatal Grief and Bereavement Liaison at Carle Foundation Hospital, who will shed light on their efforts to help families cope with the loss of their babies.

Carle Health is organizing ceremonies in two locations to honor the precious babies who left this earth too soon. These events, scheduled for October 15, coincide with Pregnancy Loss and Remembrance Day and the International Wave of Light.

Carle BroMenn Regional Health Center: The event at the Garden Chapel includes a garden walk at 6:30 p.m., leading up to the ceremony from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Urbana’s Pollard Auditorium at The Forum: The infant memorial garden, located outside Carle Foundation Hospital, serves as a poignant backdrop for the event, also taking place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For those unable to attend the ceremony in person, Carle Health continues to offer a virtual option through Microsoft Teams. You can access it on the Carle website, where you can also submit your baby’s name for inclusion in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, families have the opportunity to have their child’s name read aloud. You can submit your child’s name on the Carle website by searching for “shining light.”

Join Carle Health in honoring the memory of these precious babies and supporting families in their time of need.