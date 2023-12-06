Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The journey of building a new home can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. As we look ahead to 2024, many individuals and families are contemplating the idea of constructing their dream home. With privilege, we have the experts from C-U Under Construction, Ryan Schriefer and Jeff Burgoni, join us to address some of the most commonly asked questions surrounding new construction. They will shed light on the nuances of the process, discuss prevailing trends in the market, and provide valuable insights for those considering building their own home.

