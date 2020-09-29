C-U Oktoberfest goes virtual for 2020

The C-U Oktoberfest at Home is a fall celebration of music, beer, and food…at home. In past years, the event has been held in downtown Champaign. This year, the 8th Annual C-U Oktoberfest will be a virtual event. The festivities kick-off on Friday, October 2nd with a live raffle basket drawing on the C-U Oktoberfest Facebook Page and will culminate on the evening of Saturday, October 3rd with a live 50/50 cash raffle drawing.

Tune-in throughout the C-U Oktoberfest Virtual Event. Patterned after the annual festival in Bavaria, (but online), the C-U Oktoberfest at Home features music from bands playing festive polkas, waltzes, and traditional German music mixed in with plenty of your favorite songs on Saturday night…as well as other featured content throughout the evening. Beer from local brewers and food will be recommended for pick-up, or you can make your own. Buy a raffle ticket and take a chance on winning one of our amazing C-U Oktoberfest at Home baskets to enjoy during the event! Get in the spirit at home by wearing your best dirndl or lederhosen (or keep it casual with an Oktoberfest t-shirt)!

Stay tuned for more updates to come! We encourage you to follow our C-U Oktoberfest Facebook page in the coming weeks for C-U Oktoberfest at Home inspiration from our brewers, vendors, sponsors and more.