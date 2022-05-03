Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The C-U Herb Society began in October,1975.with a mission to:

To study the history, cultivation and use of herbs; To encourage interest in herbs; and To develop and maintain herb gardens that are open to the public.

The C-U Herb Society is open to anyone interested in finding out more about herbs, herbal lore, culinary and medicinal uses of herbs. Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month (usually). Members also receive our newsletter Sprigs. Workshops and tours are held throughout the year on a variety of topics of interest to members

The herb garden at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana, designated an official Illinois Herb Garden, has been maintained by members and friends of the C-U Herb Society. We also donate gardening related books and materials to area public libraries, in addition, we provide mini-grants annually to C-U area schools and non-profit community organizations.

Our plant sale offers a wider variety of plants than found locally. We have 79 varieties of Herbs including 7 types of Basil and Thyme,6 types of Lavender,5 types of Mint and Sage, We also will have members at the sale to offer advice and answer questions.

EVENT:

CUHS Herb Sale. Saturday May 7th 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. Inside Lincoln Square Mall.

Prices $3 for most herbs, $6 for Scented Geraniums and Bay Laurel

Cash and Check Only

Champaign Urbana Herb Society

cuherbsociety@gmail.com

http://www.cuherbsociety.org