C-U Comedy has several hilarious shows coming up in the Champaign area. The first is at GroveStone on Friday Sept 24th at 6:30PM and then later that night in St Joseph at The Wheelhouse at 9:30PM. Then on Saturday Sept 25th, they will be at Alto Vineyards for their last outdoor show of the season at 7:30PM.

