Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U at the Show’s first ever production!



C-U at the Show’s Production of Fireflies opens March 24 at the IMC

C-U at the Show announces its very first production, Firefiles, by Donja R. Love. The play features and is co-directed by Kimmy Schofield and Cedric Jones. It is sponsored, in part, by the Urbana Arts Counsel and the Independent Media Center.

The Civil Rights Movement has ignited the South, and the charismatic Rev. Charles Grace needs a new speech to galvanize the people. But it is Olivia, his pregnant wife, who writes those fiery speeches, and her tolerance for playing the supporting role to her husband is wearing thin. As the growing weight of secrets threatens her marriage, and a nation’s hatred threatens her child’s future, Olivia must rediscover the place that love has in her world.

The River will be performed from March 24-27 with 8PM showings Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 on Sunday. All seats are $10. Information and tickets at https://cuattheshow.com/fireflies.

The IMC is located at 202 S. Broadway, Urbana. For more information about C-U at the Show see www.cuattheshow.com

The companion page for C-U at the Show on WEFT 90.1FM.

A comprehensive resource for Champaign-Urbana community theatre.