C-U at Home’s One Winter Night still a go as winter weather bears down

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U AT HOME’S ONE WINTER NIGHT THIS WEEK AS WINTER WEATHER BEARS DOWN ON C-U

C-U at Home’s 11th One Winter Night community awareness and fundraising event is coming up this Friday, February 4, 2022. The event will be headquartered at The Venue CU, and participants will once again be scattered on sidewalks throughout downtown Champaign and various satellite locations around Champaign and even into other Illinois cities.

One Winter Night participants brave the winter cold as they sleep on the streets in cardboard boxes to get a firsthand experience of what it might be like to be homeless and have no resources available such as those provided by C-U at Home. About 140 “box dwellers” are currently registered to take part in this year’s event along with over 80 business sponsors.

Fundraising efforts so far have raised 56% of the $500,000 campaign goal. Funds raised at One Winter Night account up to to two-thirds of the ministry’s annual budget, supporting essential services such as year-round overnight sheltering for men and women, the Phoenix Daytime Drop-in Center, transitional housing, outreach and transportation, and education/advocacy efforts. Last December, a community collaboration for men’s and women’s low-barrier emergency winter shelters was added to this list.

As severe winter weather is forecasted later this week, C-U at Home also is focused on ensuring the men and women they serve have the support and resources they need. C-U at Home’s Community Outreach and Development Director, Rob Dalhaus III, commented on the organization’s response plan.

“As you can imagine, One Winter Night, requires a massive amount of planning and logistics, especially during this week,” he said. “But even more important is making sure our friends on the street have the resources they need. While we continue to plan for One Winter Night, we will also fervently focus our efforts on our emergency overnight shelters as this winter storm bears down on us. Keeping our friends warm, dry, safe, and supported, remains a high priority for us. This winter storm only further highlights the need for services just like those provided at C-U at Home.”

C-U at Home is still seeking participants, volunteers, business sponsors, and financial support for the event. Donations can be made online at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/own2022/, by texting OWN to 50155, or by mail to PO Box 8816 Champaign 61826 and OWN donations are accepted until 2/18/22.

C-U at Home is a non-profit ministry based in Champaign, Ill. Founded in 2011, they exist to engage and mobilize the community to house and support the most vulnerable homeless on their journey of healing and restoration. For more information on how to participate in OWN 2022, visit www.cuathome.us.