C-U at Home One Winter Night celebrates 10th anniversary

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U at Home was still able to provide services in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, including expanded hours at the Phoenix daytime drop in center and keeping men’s and women’s emergency shelters open year-round, as well as continuing to operate all other services. But in order to continue providing these services, they need help from the community.

C-U AT HOME ONE WINTER NIGHT 10TH ANNIVERSARY Teaming up with WCIA for One Winter Night, Friday, February 5th. They’ve set a lofty goal of $450,000!

What is One Winter Night?

One Winter Night is an annual event that provides a powerful opportunity for our community to learn about homelessness, raise awareness for our friends without an address, and experience a bit of what it might be like to be outside, overnight, in the coldest part of a Central Illinois Winter.

Participants commit to spending 12 hours outside in a cardboard box in downtown Champaign. Box dwellers come from all walks of life, local government leaders, police officers, pastors, business leaders, students, grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads. Each box dweller is committed to raising at least $1,000 to help C-U at Home continue doing all we do to help our community in 2021.

You can get involved with us by donating or signing up to be a box dweller, business sponsor, or volunteer! Donate online, drive thru, text, venmo, or by phone.