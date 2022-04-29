Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U at Home services the chronically homeless residents of Champaign County. C-U at Home provides not only shelter space to these individuals but case management services as well.

Many of our clients are not only facing current life circumstances that have led to their homelessness but many of our clients face past trauma as well. In addition to clients facing trauma they also often facing mental and substance abuse issues.

C-U at Home assists people with addresses their current need of having a safe place to stay. C-U at Home also addresses needs that go beyond offering a bed to our clients. C-U at Home offers case management, support groups and services that link individual to community resources.

Working with individuals who are chronically homeless is complex and requires multiple levels and layers of support and assistance.

C-U at Home is currently working toward being able to offer this support and assistance 24/7, 365.

Currently, our organization is the only congregate emergency shelter in operation.

C-U at Home

70 E. Washington St. Champaign, IL 61820