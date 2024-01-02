CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tiger Gardens is on a mission to make the best canned goods for customers. Tiger Gardens is owned by Sue and Tim Tiger, they desire for everyone to learn how to grow and preserve their own food because it is getting harder to get fresh food at the grocery store, so being vigilant in what you buy, grow, and preserve is important.

Tiger Garden’s prides themselves in providing everyone with clean education by providing step-by-step videos on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and a full array of online classes at Tigergardens.biz.

Sue Tiger joins us to share how there are many options for canning in the wintertime, but how it is important to know what to look for. Tiger Gardens offer several ideas for what to can in the wintertime, starting with jams and jellies! Sue explains how the main idea is to plan for the next wintertime in the coming year. Tiger Garden starts wintertime canning by going through freezers with local produce bought at the Farmer’s Market that they didn’t have time to process and instead froze. Next, they spend the next 5 months making fresh jams and jellies from Michigan blueberries and other fruits and berries bought in July!

One of the most frequent questions they get is how to fix runny jelly or jam that did not set. Sue demonstrates the solution by bringing a large pot of apple juice, lemon juice, and sugar that she heats to a hard boil that cannot be stirred down. She adds a pouch of liquid pectin, brings it to another hard boil and let it cool. This demonstration is a very helpful demonstration on how to get jams and jellies to set.

Tiger Gardens canned goods are sold online at www.tigergardens.biz or at the Urbana Farmer’s Market.