Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois Launches Farm-to-Table Restaurant Awards

Voting runs September 14-30, 2020

Now more than farm-to-table restaurants need support. To help promote these restaurants that are going the extra mile to source from area farmers, Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois is launching the inaugural Favorite Farm-to-Table Awards, a two week campaign to help diners find farm-to-table restaurants in their area.

According to the Illinois Restaurant Association, 20% of all restaurants in Illinois will go out of business in the coming months because of COVID-19.

These shutdowns have ripple effects across the food system. When the pandemic hit in March, farmer Marty Travis of Down at the Farm, LLC in Fairbury went from 30 restaurant accounts to just 3 overnight.

Some of these have since re-opened, but low sales and attendance add to the challenge of continuing to source locally. These restaurants reinvest in their communities and provide a critical market for area farms.

The impact of the pandemic on farm-to-table restaurants in particular is hard to gauge as no official directory of farm-to-table restaurants exists in the state, but the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois coalition is working to create one.

To highlight the farm-to-table restaurants currently featured in their online directory, the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois coalition is presenting the inaugural Favorite Farm-to-Table Awards.

The awards give diners the chance to peruse a list of farm-to-table restaurants across the state and show their favorite farm-to-table restaurants some love by casting a vote. In order to be considered as farm-to-table, the restaurant must source from at least one local farm that is also listed in the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois directory.

The restaurant receiving the most votes in their region will be crowned the winner of their region.

Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois is made up 5 regions, including the following:

● Central

● Southern

● Western

● Northern

● Chicago

Voting opens on September 14 and closes on September 30.

All voters will be entered for a chance to win dinner for two at any restaurant listed in the Buy Fresh Buy Local Online Directory.

To cast your vote visit buyfreshbuylocalillinois.org

Only one ballot will be counted per email address. For official rules please click here.

A winner and runner up will be announced for each region. The winners will receive $5000 in marketing through Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois, including a badge for their restaurant to have on display, a feature on the Buy Fresh Buy Local website and social media, and a feature in the

2021 Buy Fresh Buy Local printed Local Food Guide!

The winners will be announced on Sunday, October 4th.

For more information about Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois, please contact

info@buyfreshbuylocalillinois.org buy-fresh-buy-local-il@googlegroups.com . For more

information about the national Buy Fresh Buy Local , please contact

hello@buyfreshbuylocal.org .