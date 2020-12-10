Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois for your holiday treats

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

• Holiday shopping will look very different this year, but that does not mean buying from local retailers is off the table. Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois is encouraging consumers to support local grocers and food retailers this holiday season. Thanks to the Buy Fresh Buy Local Directory, finding local retailers who carry products from your local farmers and food artisans is easier than ever.

• In November and December, Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois will focus on promoting the local food retailers in their online directory as outlets for holiday treats, feasts, gifts, and more. This support extends not just to the retailers themselves, but to the local farmers, ranchers, and food artisans whose products are featured in these outlets.

• According to a Google survey, 75% of U.S. shoppers who plan to shop this season said they will shop online more for the holidays than they did in previous seasons. Knowing this, and the potential impact it will make on local grocery stores and food retailers our directory is ready to help shoppers find Illinois food retailers across the state.

• From stocking up for holiday meals and comfort foods to get you through these trying times, to purchasing locally made specialty foods as gifts for friends, neighbors, and loved