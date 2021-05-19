Busy summer already underway at Scovill Zoo

The summer schedule is just beginning at Scovill Zoo in Decatur. Ken Frye stopped by (with several chickens) to talk about what’s on the calendar.
- May 21, Endangered Species day, highlighting endangered animals like Bactrian camel.
- May 29 – Aug 8, Summer Hours, 9:30 am to 6:00 pm with the last admission at 5:00 pm
- May 31, Memorial Day, Veterans will receive free admission and train ride.
- June 3, Free Admission Thursday’s begin, through October 7
- June 8 World Ocean Day, highlighting our Humboldt penguins
Zoo Camps are full except for Zoo Camp, 9 – 10 year olds (July 19 – 23).
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd., Decatur, IL 62521