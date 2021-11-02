Busy Fall at Champaign County Forest Preserve

The Champaign County Forest Preserve has a very busy Fall planned at their various parks and preserves throughout Central Illinois. Included on their calendar are:

Paint party to raise money for a new roof on the Lake of the Woods Covered Bridge

  • Held at Yellow & Co.
  • Food and drink from Whisk from 2-4 p.m.
  • Raffles and artwork of the Covered Bridge

Online auction for the Kickapoo Rail Trail

Night Lights Garden

  • Fridays and Saturdays
  • Dec. 3rd thru Jan. 8th
  • 4 to 8pm

For more details, visit them online at https://www.ccfpd.org.

