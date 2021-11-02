Busy Fall at Champaign County Forest Preserve

The Champaign County Forest Preserve has a very busy Fall planned at their various parks and preserves throughout Central Illinois. Included on their calendar are:
Paint party to raise money for a new roof on the Lake of the Woods Covered Bridge
- Held at Yellow & Co.
- Food and drink from Whisk from 2-4 p.m.
- Raffles and artwork of the Covered Bridge
Online auction for the Kickapoo Rail Trail
- Building new section through Ogden to the County line
- Online auction Nov. 4-18
- https://www.onekrt.org/
Night Lights Garden
- Fridays and Saturdays
- Dec. 3rd thru Jan. 8th
- 4 to 8pm
For more details, visit them online at https://www.ccfpd.org.