“Bus Stop” coming to The Twin City Theater Company

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Twin City Theater Company began in September of 2015 as a result of creative collaboration between Garth Gersten, John Tilford, Angela Marcum, and Michael Galloway. The founding four were seeking a way to focus on diversity in the theater by diversifying the actors, staff, and productions brought to the stage in the Central Illinois Area.

The Company’s first production of the hit musical Nunsense played to sold-out audiences. The company’s success continued with it’s focus on diversity producing shows like For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide with the Rainbow is Enough, Shotgun, Waiting for Godot, American Idiot, and Peter and the Star Catcher.

In its upcoming third season, the company will be continuing to present their diversified programs including cabarets, fundraisers, and adding an all-student production. This production will be cast, staffed, produced and run entirely by students from the Central Illinois Area.

Twin City Theatre Co. is looking forward to an exciting future.

UPCOMING SHOW:

“Bus Stop.”

Performances are Feb 7-8-9 and 14-15-16.