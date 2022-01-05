Burdens Within takes CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Levi Ømundson and Mike Riley of Burdens Within joins us on the CI Stage.

Here’s more about Levi:

And I’m a singer/song writer. I have been singing and playing shows since I was 16.

I have been in a several bands.

I started singing when I was a young boy at the age of 9. I’ve played in Nashville and in Chicago and all over Indiana as well as a lot Illinois.

I write all of my music; it’s all me and lyrics are a big thing for me. The guitar is well repetitive but the harmony is what helps the vocals get to the next level. I’m from IL but was born and raised in IN. I sing alternative rock/acoustic but I started out in gospel and country. Those are my roots but garage bands are my thing.

Heavy metal is my thing, but where I’m from it’s hard to keep a band together. So, after writing albums and albums of music and nothing working out I went acoustic. I write great songs and I believe in my work because to succeed you have to believe in what you do.