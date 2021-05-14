Building customer loyalty with SpotOn

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lee Chassy, Account Executive with SpotOn and Marilyn Melvin, Owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics of Champaign & Decatur, share how SpotOn has helped her build customer loyalty.

Customer engagement with local businesses, helping customers and business owner leverage technology to the benefit of both. Loyalty Software, digital marketing, personal information security encryption technology. People are often shocked how much can be done with information and technology and how easy it can be.

Businesses want to generate loyal, repeat customers. Customers want to find businesses that appreciate them. SpotOn has tools that help.

Marilyn takes advantage of the Loyalty Tablet and the SpotOn app to help her customers earn rewards. SpotOn has created an app that allows customers to track their “spots” which accumulated to earn rewards. The SpotOn app also helps customers identify local businesses that offer Loyalty rewards.

As a credit card processing company, SpotOn is very unique in that instead of being just an expense that small businesses must pay, we take that relationship and turn it into platform that helps grow lasting relationships with customers and SpotOn actively works with our merchants to help them use information and technology to fuel their growth. In addition, we provide a local representative, ME, who is available to help in ways most businesses have never imagined. I’m local, I pay taxes here and I am invested in helping our local business thrive and remain vital parts of our communities.

We have a 2 months FREE of charge offer with no contracts or obligations that allow merchants to see that we not only save them money but help them grow their businesses. SpotOn also provides a FREE app for consumers to use to receive “spots” and track their progress towards the local merchants who participate in the SpotOn Loyalty programs.

Lee Chassy Account Executive

SpotOn

