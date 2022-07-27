Effingham, IL (WCIA)
Darrell Parrelle, Flex-N-Gate Effingham General Manager, joins us.
Flex-N-Gate is opening a new manufacturing facility in Effingham, Illinois. We are in the midst of bringing 350 new manufacturing jobs to that community. That’s great for Flex-N-Gate and the local community as well.
Flex-N-Gate will manufacture forward lighting systems to Ford Motor Company and Tesla.
Flex-N-Gate was recently selected by Forbes magazine as one of of the best large companies in which to work.
Currently we have two job fairs scheduled.
Mattoon Public Library – August 3rd & 4th
1600 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, Illinois 61938
9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Holiday Inn Effingham – August 10th & 11th
1301 Avenue of Mid America
Effingham, Illinois 62401
09:00 A.M. – 07:00 P.M.