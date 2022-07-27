Effingham, IL (WCIA)

Darrell Parrelle, Flex-N-Gate Effingham General Manager, joins us.

Flex-N-Gate is opening a new manufacturing facility in Effingham, Illinois. We are in the midst of bringing 350 new manufacturing jobs to that community. That’s great for Flex-N-Gate and the local community as well.

Flex-N-Gate will manufacture forward lighting systems to Ford Motor Company and Tesla.

Flex-N-Gate was recently selected by Forbes magazine as one of of the best large companies in which to work.

Currently we have two job fairs scheduled.

Mattoon Public Library – August 3rd & 4th

1600 Charleston Avenue

Mattoon, Illinois 61938

9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Holiday Inn Effingham – August 10th & 11th

1301 Avenue of Mid America

Effingham, Illinois 62401

09:00 A.M. – 07:00 P.M.

http://www.flex-n-gate.com