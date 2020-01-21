Brown Butter Blondies with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton is back with a dish perfect for National Blonde Brownie Day on January 22nd.

Brown Butter Caramel Chocolate Chip Blondies

1 C Butter, Salted

2 C Dark Brown Sugar, Packed

2 t Vanilla

2 Eggs

2 C Flour, Leveled

1 t Baking Soda

1/2 t Salt

Preheat the oven to 350. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Continue to stir until the butter until the foam turns gold and the butter smells nutty.

Remove from heat and pour immediately into a stand mixer.

Slowly stir in the Brown Sugar, Eggs, and Vanilla.

In a small bowl, mix the flour, baking soda and salt.

Add the dry goods to the wet mixture and mix until almost completely mixed. Add caramel chips and chocolate chips and mix until combined.

Line a 9×13 pan with foil or parchment paper and spray with cooking spray and spread the batter evenly into the bottom of the pan.

Bake at 350 for 22-25 minutes or until they are golden brown and set on top.

Let sit for at least 10 minutes before you remove from the pan and cut.