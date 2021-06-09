Brooke Rupel takes CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re getting to know musician, Brooke Rupel!



• I graduated from Neoga High School in 2020

• I’ll be a sophomore at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee this fall

• I’m studying Music Education to be a high school choir teacher

• I recently released an album of original songs called Mended

• I released a summer single called Days Of Our Lives on June 1

• My music is out on all streaming platforms-just look up Brooke Rupel



UPCOMING EVENTS:

• June 12 – Clay County Cancer Crusader Event 2-3 pm

• June 23 – Village Wine Open Mic 8-8:15 pm

• July 9 – Effingham County Relay for Life 6:30-7:30pm

• July 31 – Camp New Hope Fundraiser 6-8 pm

