Brooke Rupel takes CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re getting to know musician, Brooke Rupel!


• I graduated from Neoga High School in 2020
• I’ll be a sophomore at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee this fall
• I’m studying Music Education to be a high school choir teacher
• I recently released an album of original songs called Mended
• I released a summer single called Days Of Our Lives on June 1
• My music is out on all streaming platforms-just look up Brooke Rupel

UPCOMING EVENTS:
• June 12 – Clay County Cancer Crusader Event 2-3 pm
• June 23 – Village Wine Open Mic 8-8:15 pm
• July 9 – Effingham County Relay for Life 6:30-7:30pm
• July 31 – Camp New Hope Fundraiser 6-8 pm

