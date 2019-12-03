Briz & Lady spread some (acoustic) Christmas cheer

In town this week for ciLiving co-host Tim Sinclair’s book launch party, one of our favorite acoustic duos made their way back onto the ciStage. They performed several Christmas songs for us, as well as another one of their infamous mashups. So good!

You can find them playing tonight (12/3) at the “Smart Startup: The Fine Art of Being the Dumbest One in the Room” book launch party. It’s being held on the 5th floor of the new Serra Ventures building: 520 N. Neil St. in Champaign from 6-8pm. Admission is free.

You can learn more about (and hear more of) Briz and Lady on their website, Facebook, or wherever you stream your favorite music.