3 News Now
Day of Giving to benefit Crisis Nursery is today until 7pm. You can make donation by clicking “HERE”.

Briz & Lady spread some (acoustic) Christmas cheer

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

In town this week for ciLiving co-host Tim Sinclair’s book launch party, one of our favorite acoustic duos made their way back onto the ciStage. They performed several Christmas songs for us, as well as another one of their infamous mashups. So good!

You can find them playing tonight (12/3) at the “Smart Startup: The Fine Art of Being the Dumbest One in the Room” book launch party. It’s being held on the 5th floor of the new Serra Ventures building: 520 N. Neil St. in Champaign from 6-8pm. Admission is free.

You can learn more about (and hear more of) Briz and Lady on their website, Facebook, or wherever you stream your favorite music.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss