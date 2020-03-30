Briz & Lady perform a feel-good, socially-distanced mashup

Everyone is feeling the effects of coronavirus on their families and careers. Few more so than Briz & Lady. The band–made up of Elizabeth and Brady Smith–spends four months each year in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida performing full-time. That is, until all the bars and restaurants were forced to close down.

While they wait for the curve to flatten and life to return to (close to) normal, Briz & Lady has been writing custom songs and jingles, creating mashups to perform for us, and even delivering groceries there in Florida!

You can check out more of Briz & Lady’s music at their website and learn about virtual performances they have planned on their Facebook page.