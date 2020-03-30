1  of  2
COVID-19
COVID-19: 5,057 POSITIVE CASES; 73 DEATHS IN ILLINOIS Live Coronavirus Tracker

Briz & Lady perform a feel-good, socially-distanced mashup

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Everyone is feeling the effects of coronavirus on their families and careers. Few more so than Briz & Lady. The band–made up of Elizabeth and Brady Smith–spends four months each year in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida performing full-time. That is, until all the bars and restaurants were forced to close down.

While they wait for the curve to flatten and life to return to (close to) normal, Briz & Lady has been writing custom songs and jingles, creating mashups to perform for us, and even delivering groceries there in Florida!

You can check out more of Briz & Lady’s music at their website and learn about virtual performances they have planned on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss