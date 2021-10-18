Brittany’s House of Sweets serving up sweet treats at Champaign Farmer’s Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Brittany Brown, owner of Brittany’s House of Sweets joins us to talk about her business and what locally sourced treats she will have this week at the Champaign Farmer’s Market.







I bake goodies for the Farmers Market using local fruits from vendors at the Market.

Where can I place a order? You can order through direct messenger on Facebook @BSweetestspot or email: Bsweetspot88@gmail.com

I’m using locally sourced fruits to make delightful sweets

I’m will be at the Champaign Farmer’s Market 10/19 and 10/26 (No Tricks just sweet treats 😉)