Brittany’s House of Sweets serving up sweet treats at Champaign Farmer’s Market

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Brittany Brown, owner of Brittany’s House of Sweets joins us to talk about her business and what locally sourced treats she will have this week at the Champaign Farmer’s Market.

I bake goodies for the Farmers Market using local fruits from vendors at the Market.

Where can I place a order? You can order through direct messenger on Facebook @BSweetestspot or email: Bsweetspot88@gmail.com

I’m using locally sourced fruits to make delightful sweets

I’m will be at the Champaign Farmer’s Market 10/19 and 10/26 (No Tricks just sweet treats 😉)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon