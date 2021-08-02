Bring back family game night with Dr. G’s Brainworks

Bring back family game night with the help of Dr. G’s Brainworks, inside Marketplace Mall in Champaign!

Dr. G’s Brainworks helps you to find the perfect board game, science kit, puzzle, or activity for everyone on your list! Their highly trained and knowledgeable staff will work with you to make sure you know how to play the games BEFORE you buy, and help you to browse their selection of more than 1,000 board games!

The goal at Dr. G’s is to provide fun and accessible games and activities that will help keep your brain healthy and fit at any age. Each and every one of their games have been selected with cognitive health in mind; they are a fun and exciting way to flex your brain which studies show is the best way to keep your brain healthy and fit.

For more details, check out http://www.drgsbrainworks.com.