Brighten and straighten your smile at Advanced Dental in Springfield

It’s National Travel & Tourism Week across the country and--while travel is on hold for the time being--Visit Champaign County is busy building up the community. All week, they're unveiling stories from our local businesses on what it means to be a part of the community during this time. VCC also wants to hear from you! What makes you proud to call Champaign County home? What are you looking forward to doing in the community again. Follow along with us on social media to share your stories.

With the start of May, there are many changes to what’s available in the community. Many restaurants have re-opened with new offerings. Our local shops and boutiques are now able to take orders for curbside pickup, so as you sit at home and want to add décor, do work in the yard, or if you simply want to dress up, check out the online stores many retailers have created.