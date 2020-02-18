Bright Star coming to Fischer Theatre

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a gorgeous sweeping tapestry of a tale, spanning 20 years of a woman’s life, set in North Carolina.

DLO Musical Theatre is running Bright Star (newish, Tony award winning show, written by Steve Martin and Edit Brickell) as their winter dinner theatre in the newly restored historic Fischer Theatre.

Playing Feb at 21, 22 at 7:30pm, Feb 23 at 2pm

At the newly restored Fischer Theatre

Tickets (show only) $20 adults, $7 students

Dinner Theater Tickets: $44 adult, $28 student

Box office 217-431-1660, or online at dlo.theater



Music, Book & Story by STEVE MARTIN

Music, Lyrics & Story by EDIE BRICKELL

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.