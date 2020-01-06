Bridal & Special Event Expo coming to Amazing Arcola

The Best of the Prairie: Bridal & Special Event Expo is coming to Amazing Arcola, Illinois on Sunday, January 12th from 11a-4p. From concept to execution, their hand-selected vendors are ready to assist you every step of the way to make sure your event is flawless, beautiful, and memorable.

Best Western Plus in Arcola offers big city hotel amenities and resources right here in Central Illinois with this event. Including:

Runway show from David’s Bridal (11:30 and 1:30)

Door Prizes & Specials from every vendor totaling $5000

Food & Beverage Samples

First Hundred Brides will receive a bag from our vendors

Admission:

Brides-Free

$5 per person

For more details, visit their Facebook page.