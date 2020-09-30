Breast Cancer Awareness with Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services performed 20,359 total radiology procedures and 1,576 mammograms last year.

Here’s more from GAHHS:
We offer infusion services in our Outpatient Clinic
We are raising funds for a new Medical Office Building that will feature an enhanced infusion therapy center.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.:
*On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.
*There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.
*This year, an estimated 42,170 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.

GAHHS offers state of the art care with the convenience of a small town setting. Our organization prides itself on offering friendly, compassionate care from the most dedicated healthcare team available!

