Breaking SySTEMic Barriers with Macon County 4-H

Macon County, Ill. (WCIA)

Olivia Warren, 4-H Program Coordinator, shares details on an upcoming STEM event.

Macon County 4-H works with our area youth to bring them fun and engaging activities, programs, and events in a multitude of different project areas including STEM, agriculture, visual arts, gardening, cooking, and so many more. Not only do we have many 4-H community clubs in Macon County that all youth are welcome to join, we also take our 4-H programs to schools and libraries in the county to help reach more youth and introduce them to all the fun opportunities 4-H has to offer.

We help our community youth by providing them opportunities to learn new skills and subjects and help engage with other youth they may not have the chance to meet outside of a 4-H setting. All youth ages 8-18 are invited to join 4-H. We also have opportunities for children 5-7 to join, as well, as Cloverbuds. If you are looking for something your kids can participate in where they learn as well as have fun, 4-H is right up your alley. We’re also looking for new special interest 4-H club ideas, too. If you have an idea that would make for a fun club and want to help make a difference for youth, let us know!

While there are many popular and necessary organizations for our youth, 4-H is all about hands-on learning and is open to all youth who are interested in learning new things and “making the best better”. Youth who participate in 4-H become “masters” within their project areas by demonstrating their knowledge and skills at our annual 4-H by submitting projects they’ve created throughout the year. We promote in our youth service, leadership, and creativity.

EVENT:

Macon County 4-H is hosting a virtual STEM event on Saturday, April 10th at 10:00am. This fun, interactive STEM workshop is a virtual opportunity geared toward underrepresented youth who are interested in pursuing a career in a STEM field. With multiple options of breakout room topics to choose from, participants will learn first-hand from STEM professionals of what they do in their field, how they got there, and what they should expect as they start to venture into the professional world. Packed with hands-on activities and an opportunity to talk with a panel of experts, this event is meant to provide a fun learning opportunity and open doors to careers in a field that is historically male-dominated, breaking systemic traditions and expectations.

University of Illinois Extension-Macon County

217-877-6042

3351 N Pres. Howard Brown Blvd

Decatur, IL 62521