Cracked Restaurant joined us in the ciKitchen today, proving that breakfast is a great meal any time of the day. They made the Tree Hugger Sandwich, featuring a grilled cheese with mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic basil pesto and a balsamic glaze on sourdough bread. For their menu and all other information, visit them at http://www.crackedongreen.com.

Cracked on Green, 619 E. Green St., Champaign, IL 61820