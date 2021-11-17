Breakfast is served at Korner Beehive

Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

Mary Hite and Jerry Jenks with Korner Beehive join us in the CI Kitchen.

We are a veteran owned business which proudly decorates our restaurant with photos of veterans and other items that represent service both military and emergency services. Our business model includes utilizing veteran owned or locally owned business for our products and supplies.

We may not be the solution, but what we are is a place where veterans can find a place to get together and find comfort within family. We also can brag that our current customer base that are non-veteran are supportive to the causes we support. For example, right now we are raising money for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Our goal is to be able to raise enough funds to send 5 veterans on this important mission. If we can send more… fantastic!

As a coffee shop that also does breakfast, we feel that we bring the down home feel to what we do. We aren’t commercialized, and more importantly, we support other veteran owned and local businesses.







For the month of November, we are raising money for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. All tips on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the month are being donated to this cause. In addition, Sunday November 28th will also be donated. On Tuesday November 30th, we are hosting a Honor Flight Breakfast where those interested can come ask questions with the staff and learn about this great cause.

Korner Beehive

20 S. Main Street

Villa Grove, IL. 61956