Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)
The Saint Joseph United Methodist Church is hoping to share a little faith in the community as well as breakfast on Sundays!
Breakfast served: 8:00am-9:00am
Cost: Free will offering
Breakfast is open to all! You do not have to attend SJUMC to come eat.
Menu changes weekly.
Mini Quiche Recipe
-muffin pan
4 eggs
1 cup half & half
Salt & pepper to taste
Shredded cheese of choice
Egg mix-ins: sausage, bacon, spinach, etc. (optional)
Store bought pie crust
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 375 deg.
Mix together eggs and half & half
Add salt & pepper as needed
Roll pie crust a bit thinner so the quiche isn’t too doughy
Cut out pie crusts to fill muffin pan (about the size of a coffee cup)
Place desired mix-ins in bottom of pie crust
Pour egg mixture into crusts (leave about ¼ from top)
Top with shredded cheese
Bake 25 minutes
Saint Joseph United Methodist Church
205 N. 3rd Street
Saint Joseph, IL