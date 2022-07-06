Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

The Saint Joseph United Methodist Church is hoping to share a little faith in the community as well as breakfast on Sundays!



Breakfast served: 8:00am-9:00am

Cost: Free will offering

Breakfast is open to all! You do not have to attend SJUMC to come eat.

Menu changes weekly.



Mini Quiche Recipe

-muffin pan

4 eggs

1 cup half & half

Salt & pepper to taste

Shredded cheese of choice

Egg mix-ins: sausage, bacon, spinach, etc. (optional)

Store bought pie crust

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 375 deg.

Mix together eggs and half & half

Add salt & pepper as needed

Roll pie crust a bit thinner so the quiche isn’t too doughy

Cut out pie crusts to fill muffin pan (about the size of a coffee cup)

Place desired mix-ins in bottom of pie crust

Pour egg mixture into crusts (leave about ¼ from top)

Top with shredded cheese

Bake 25 minutes

Saint Joseph United Methodist Church

205 N. 3rd Street

Saint Joseph, IL