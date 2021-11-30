Braised Pork Shoulder in Guajillo Mole with Mark Maxwell

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Not only can he report the news, but he can also cook! Mark Maxwell, Capitol Bureau Chief, joins us in the Ci Kitchen.

Braised Pork Shoulder in Guajillo Mole

2 ounces dried ancho and Guajillo chiles

1 pound fresh dark cherries, pitted and halved

1 small onion, roughly chopped

1 cup brewed strong coffee, hot

2 chipotles in adobo sauce

1/4 cup whole toasted almonds

1 ounce dark chocolate

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1 pinch ground clove

1 dash freshly grated nutmeg

4 pounds lean pork shoulder, cut into 2- to 3-inch cubes

Corn tortillas

Queso fresco

Fresh cilantro

Pickled red onions

Remove stems from chiles and submerge chiles in water to microwave for 2 to 3 minutes. Discard water.

Combine all of the ingredients for the mole in a food processor. Add liquids like coffee and vinegar at the end to help smooth the mixture.

Preheat oven to 350’

Braise pork and mole together in a covered baking dish for three hours.

Once the meat is done cooking, shred or pull the pork.

Serve on warm corn tortillas, garnish with pickled red onions, queso fresco, fresh cilantro.