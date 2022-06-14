Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with a look at brain healthy foods to add to your diet and a few to avoid.
Great Foods
Black and Green Olives
Greek Yogurts
Goat Cheese
Feta Cheese
Anchovies
Artichokes
Beans
Peppers
Seafood
Clams
Muscles
Shrimp
Scallops
Salmon
Fish
Fruits and Veggies
Limit these Foods
Sugars
Processed Foods
Dairy
Red Meats
Refined Grains
Do Intermittent Fasting 14 hours
Alzheimer’s Foods to Eat
It encourages eating from 10 healthy food groups:
Leafy green vegetables, at least 6 servings/week.
Other vegetables, at least 1 serving/day.
Berries, at least 2 servings/week.
Whole grains, at least 3 servings/day.
Fish, 1 serving/week.
Poultry, 2 servings/week.
Beans, 3 servings/week. Hummus
Nuts, 5 servings/week.
The Mediterranean diet, the related MIND diet (which includes elements designed to
lower blood pressure), and other healthy eating patterns have been associated with
cognitive benefits in studies, though the evidence is not as strong as it is for other
interventions like physical activity, blood pressure and cognitive training. Currently,
researchers are more rigorously testing these diets to see if they can prevent or delay
Alzheimer’s disease or age-related cognitive decline.
What are the five foods that cause Alzheimer’s?
New research finds that it’s not only what you eat, but also how you combine certain
foods that can increase your risk of developing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia
in later life. The foods most strongly associated with this risk were sugary snacks,
alcohol, processed meats, and starches like potatoes.
This cookbook is a must. It is awesome
The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook America’s Test Kitchen
