Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with a look at brain healthy foods to add to your diet and a few to avoid.

Great Foods

Black and Green Olives

Greek Yogurts

Goat Cheese

Feta Cheese

Anchovies

Artichokes

Beans

Peppers

Seafood

Clams

Muscles

Shrimp

Scallops

Salmon

Fish

Fruits and Veggies

Limit these Foods

Sugars

Processed Foods

Dairy

Red Meats

Refined Grains

Do Intermittent Fasting 14 hours

Alzheimer’s Foods to Eat

It encourages eating from 10 healthy food groups:

 Leafy green vegetables, at least 6 servings/week.

 Other vegetables, at least 1 serving/day.

 Berries, at least 2 servings/week.

 Whole grains, at least 3 servings/day.

 Fish, 1 serving/week.

 Poultry, 2 servings/week.

 Beans, 3 servings/week. Hummus

 Nuts, 5 servings/week.

The Mediterranean diet, the related MIND diet (which includes elements designed to

lower blood pressure), and other healthy eating patterns have been associated with

cognitive benefits in studies, though the evidence is not as strong as it is for other

interventions like physical activity, blood pressure and cognitive training. Currently,

researchers are more rigorously testing these diets to see if they can prevent or delay

Alzheimer’s disease or age-related cognitive decline.

What are the five foods that cause Alzheimer’s?

New research finds that it’s not only what you eat, but also how you combine certain

foods that can increase your risk of developing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia

in later life. The foods most strongly associated with this risk were sugary snacks,

alcohol, processed meats, and starches like potatoes.

This cookbook is a must. It is awesome

The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook America’s Test Kitchen



Follow these people on TikTok:

Mediterranean.Diet.Plan

Jennifer L. Armendar @jennylanae

