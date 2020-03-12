Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Boyer, President And Stan Boyer, Vice President, with Boyer & Sappenfield Investment Advisors join us with details on how they help clients with their finances.

Here’s more from Boyer & Sappenfield Investment Advisors:

We specialize in investing in the stock market. Not trading the stock market. We take the long term view on our clients money. We construct portfolios that are built for long term growth and income.

Most people want to know how much they can spend in retirement without running out of money. We use 401k assets, Traditional IRA’s, ROTH IRA’s, pensions, and Social Security to help solve that equation.

We are comprehensive financial advisors vs. a transactional advisor. We prepare individual audits for clients and reach out to them. Whereas a transactional advisor simply holds the clients assets and sends out automated client statements.

We will meet with anyone who is serious about investing, and are willing to set up time to meet one on one. We do not charge a fee for initial meetings.

Boyer & Sappenfield Investment Advisors

102 E. Main St.

Arcola, IL 61910