Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

The Chix in Training are back with some boxing fun.

They discuss the cardiovascular benefits as well as improved coordination and increased bone density when you hit the heavy bag….or your boxing partner’s glove!

We will also be holding an online May Body Comp challenge that is open to the audience to join in! Sign ups are online at chixintraining.com



Also, we are announcing Island Chix 2023…We are going to Cabo in March 2023 ~ more details to come!