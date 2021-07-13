“Booty Blast” your way to good health with Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We are having fun doing several exercises that target and strengthen and shape the glutes! It’s a Booty Blast!

A common fitness goal is wanting to make your backside look better. But there are other more important benefits of strengthening the glutes than just a perkier and rounded seat! Much of the power in your lower body comes from the gluteal muscles. Stronger glutes will help protect your lower back and your knees from injury. The strength in your seat will help drive your movements and bear the workload of your actions, taking strain off of the back and knees.

Champaign Fitness Center
217-356-1616
1914 Round Barn Rd.
Champaign, IL 61821

