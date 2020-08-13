Books and art supply sale with Springfield Art Association

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Big book sale and art supply sale

Preview sale for members Friday (8/14) and sale open to the public Saturday (8/15)

While spring cleaning, consider donating your old art supplies and equipment. We will have a large yart sale benefiting SAA’s School of Art from 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, August 15. Your retired hobbies will find a new home and give inspiration to their new owner!

We are also accepting used books for our Annual Used Book Sale benefiting our Michael Victor II Art Library. Both events are running together on August 15 so you don’t want to miss this 2 in 1 sale!

A pre-sale will be hosted on Friday, August 14 from 1-7 PM for SAA members and central Illinois educators. Teachers — please bring your school ID. SAA memberships will be verified upon check out.

We are accepting donations from the community, so if you have any unwanted books, art supplies or art equipment, stop by SAA Main Campus during office hours to donate!

Masks required.