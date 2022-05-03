Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you loved Bridgerton on Netflix, the Champaign Public Library is back with book selections you may enjoy!

-Reputation by Lex Croucher

-The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

-To Love and To Loathe by Martha Waters

Here’s a look at what’s coming up at the library:

-Bestselling author Scott Turow will be visiting the library this Thursday, May 5th, at 7 PM. Doors open at 6:30. This event is free, and a book signing will take place after his talk.

-Get ready for a summer Readapalooza! Summer reading for all ages begins on May 15th, and we’re hosting a kickoff celebration on Sunday, May 22 from 1-3 PM. Join us for live music, take-and-make crafts for kids, and fun giveaways.

-In-person storytimes for kids are back! We’ve got something every day for little ones from birth through age 5. For the full schedule, visit champaign.org/events.