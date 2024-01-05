CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Today on ciLiving, Bobby Newt takes over the CI Stage to share his music and testimony to viewers. Bobby performs four original songs, one being his latest single, “You Are Enough”.

Singer, songwriter, grammy nominee and man of God, Bobby Newt recently relocated to Champaign, IL. where he shares his musical talents to the local community, along with his powerful testimony about the trials that has shaped his life’s journey. Bobby glorifies God through his testimony and his music.