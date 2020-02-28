Boarding and Grooming Options at Angel Paws

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re looking for a great place to get your dog or cat groomed, you should check out Angel Paws!

Here’s more from Angel Paws:

Pet Sitting: Champaign

Grooming: 900 S. Mattis Ave, Suite D, Champaign

Doggie Daycare at 900 south Mattis ave, right next to the Pet Grooming shop

Here at Angel Paws, we are a cage free and stress free environment where your furry best friend will beg you to come back! From Doggie Daycare to Cage Free Boarding and Professional Grooming, Angel Paws is your one stop shop for your beloved pet!

In need of grooming?

We have three groomers on staff to groom your furry best friend!

Angel Paws is licensed by the state of Illinois.

For more information on the grooming classes, connect with Angel Paws via Facebook.

Debbie is collecting signatures on a petition against animal abuse in Egypt. She will be presenting this petition to the Egyptian government when she travels there in a few months. If you are able to stop by Angel Paws and sign the petition to let the Egyptian government know how Americans feel regarding the murder of innocent animals, she would really appreciate it! These dogs and cats are poisoned, shot and even hung in the streets of Cairo and other cities in Egypt.