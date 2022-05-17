Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’ve experienced water, fire, mold, or storm damage there’s a local business in Champaign County that can help!

Here’s more from BluSky Restoration Contractors:

The interesting thing people find about us is how often we deal with emergencies and how important it is to make sure you are prepared for them. As a branch we handled over 1500 jobs just in Champaign County.

We primarily help people with water, fire, mold, and storm damage.

What should people know:

-BluSky works with commercial and residential, we can handle any size of loss. We also have a national travel team that can help the community during a wide spread event.

I would say there are two main things that are different with BluSky compared to other competitors.

1) We are a full service restoration contractor. This means, that when we come into your office or home to mitigate damage. We also handle the repairs so you only have to deal with one company during a stressful situation.

2) BluSky Cares SO much about training. We even have our own training department within the company. Let’s use me as an example… I am not in the field on a day to day basis; however, I am a water certified technician and I am also a certified health care technician. Each person within our organization needs to be trained, so we can be the best in our field.

We primarily deal with insurance related losses and we use the same software as the adjusters, so our prices are the same.

BluSky Restoration Contractors

807 W Oak St, Mahomet IL, 61853