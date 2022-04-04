Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

CASA & Crisis Nursery are nonprofit organizations in our community that focus on a child’s well-being. CASA recruits and trains advocates who volunteer their time making sure victims of child abuse and neglect don’t get lost in the legal and social service system. Crisis Nursery aims to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing 24 hour crisis care for children and support to strengthen families.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, something at the very core of both organizations. Crisis Nursery is an “Island of Safety” in the Champaign County community for children birth to six. CASA helps to advocate for child abuse victims of all ages who are already in the legal and social service system.

Both CASA and Crisis Nursery provide services free of charge.

CASA and Crisis Nursery work in different ways. While CASA helps children who have been abused, Crisis Nursery works to prevent that abuse from happening in the first place. Both are necessary and important for the Champaign County community. Crisis Nursery is also the only emergency child care facility of its kind in our community.



Blue Box of Donuts for Child Abuse Prevention April 2-9 at Industrial Donut

20% of your Blue Box purchase is donated back to Crisis Nursery & CASA for Child Abuse Prevention month

Industrial Donut is open Monday – Saturday from 7am to 1pm



Crisis Nursery

Business/Organization Phone

217-337-2731

Business/Organization Address

1309 W Hill St

Urbana IL 61801

http://www.crisisnursery.net