Blessing Bread with Mama’s Local Bread Company

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Sarah Kelsick, baker and owner of Mama’s Local Bread Company, shares how it’s her mission that her bread be a blessing to others in the community.









Here’s more from Sarah:

I use healthy ingredients. I sweeten the bread with raw, local honey. I use organic flour. There are no preservatives or refined sugar in my bread. Also, I use local ingredients because supporting our local vendors is so important. Finally, I have a system where someone can buy a loaf of bread and I find someone in the community who could use a blessing to give them the bread. I call it Blessing Bread.