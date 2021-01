Fisher, Ill. (WCIA)

Jordynn Huskisson, the young founder Blankets of Hope by Jordy, is looking for fleece donations. Here’s how you can help her make 100 blankets for kids with cancer:

To donate, please purchase fleece through JoAnn Fabric and send to Blankets of Hope by Jordynn: 318 E. Division St. Fisher, IL 61843.

Unused fleece will also be accepted.