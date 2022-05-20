Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Blain’s Farm & Fleet is back with tips on vegetables that would be great to add to your garden.
Easy to Grow Vegetables
- Carrots
Carrots are easy to plant and grow. You’ll want to plant the carrot seeds in cooler weather. Harvest them within 60-75 days or when their tops pop up over the soil line. You’ll also need sandy soil that’s deep enough for the root vegetable to grow.
- Green Beans
Green beans are a great vegetable to add to your garden. You can eat them fresh out of the garden. You can even can them to enjoy all year round. Start out with these delicious and easy-to-grow vegetables. Once you’ve harvested the green beans, you can even start home canning them to enjoy later.
- Radishes
These in-ground vegetables are easy to grow. They’re hardy, and can be planted in the spring and fall. Radishes grow quickly and easy, giving you a plentiful crop. When you plant radishes, don’t leave them in the garden too long. If they aren’t picked early enough, they will lose their flavor.
- Tomatoes
Tomatoes are great for your vegetable garden. They come in a variety of sizes, from cherry tomatoes to the big Amish paste tomatoes. With tomatoes, you will have to be careful of pests and diseases. There are tomato starter plants available to make the growing process even easier. Tomatoes are also great for canning. Tomatoes can be canned just on their own or you can even make homemade salsa and spaghetti sauce.
- Cucumbers
Cucumbers are an easy vegetable to plant in your garden. Just make sure you plant them in the warm season. The Farmer’s Almanac suggests planting them at least two weeks after the last spring frost. You can preserve cucumbers by freezing or pickling them.