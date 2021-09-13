BlackVest Money launches podcast to help people build financial literacy

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

DeShawn Williams, Owner of BlackVest Money LLC, shares tips on helping people build their financial literacy.



Here’s more from DeShawn:

People find it most interesting that I being the founder of BlackVest has an approach that is unorthodox for financial coaching. They are often taken by surprise how transparent I am with my journey to financial literacy and credit worthiness. I make it very clear that although I have seemingly “cracked the code” I too still have a ways to go in my growth. So I say…let’s grow together.



There are simple ways to restore your financial well being a credit worthiness. We at BlackVest strive to ensure we present the information needed that individuals may not have had prior access to.

We are one of the only financial coaching companies that offer a free financial literacy service. While we have paid services our core structure to free information to individuals seeking to rebound financially.

We have officially launched our podcast as well as the official Youtube page. The BlackVest Podcast is available on all podcast streaming services.